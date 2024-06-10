Michael Bublé is coming to Caesars Windsor.

The world-renowned artist will perform inside the casino on The Colosseum stage on Friday, September 13.



The Canadian artist has sold over 75 million albums worldwide and has won five GRAMMYS, 15 JUNOs and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as well as Canada's Walk of Fame.



He is known for a number of hits including "Feeling Good," "Home," "Haven't Met You Yet," and "It’s a Beautiful Day."



His first album was released in 2003 and to date has released 11 studio albums.



Bublé has performed shows in over 30 countries and mixes in some pop, swing, jazz, R&B and comedy in his performances.



Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. to the general public.



Presale opportunities begin on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

