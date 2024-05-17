Another cancellation at Caesars Windsor.

Officials say they regret to announce the Michael Bolton show, originally scheduled for Thursday, October 17 at 8 p.m., has been cancelled.



It's due to Mr. Bolton's continuing recovery from recent surgery, but refunds are available from the original point of purchase.



For ticket refunds:



- If purchased at the Caesars Windsor Box Office, please bring a photo ID, proof of purchase, and tickets to the Box Office, open Friday and Saturday from

12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on show days from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

- Refunds are available for 90 days from cancellation notice.

If tickets were purchased online or by phone through Ticketmaster, refunds will be automatically processed using your method of payment.



Officials say they apologize for any inconvenience to their valued guests.

