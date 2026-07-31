Mexican man with prior deportations arrested at Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

An illegal Mexican national was taken into custody at the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel on July 19 and is now facing removal proceedings and potential federal prosecution.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the person was taken into custody at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel. During the arrest, authorities discovered and seized drug paraphernalia.

Investigators also determined the man had a history of unlawfully entering the United States without inspection on multiple occasions and had previously been deported from the country.

Officials said the Mexican national has been placed in removal proceedings. In addition, he could face federal prosecution.