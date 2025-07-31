Eight charges have been laid following an assault involving a metal pipe in Windsor.
Police were called to an apartment building in the 300-block of Glengarry Ave on Tuesday night and prior to arrival, they found a man suffering from lacerations to the head, arm and leg.
An investigation revealed the victim was inside a unit when another man attacked him with a pipe.
A suspect was seen leaving the building, attempted to run from police, but was quickly arrested.
A search was conducted and officers found a taser and a small quantity of fentanyl and crystal meth.
A 20-year old man is charged with:
Assault with a weapon
Assault causing bodily harm
Possession of a prohibited weapon
Carrying a concealed weapon
Possession of a schedule I substance
Obstruction of a peace officer
Failure to comply with a release order (x2)
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.