Eight charges have been laid following an assault involving a metal pipe in Windsor.

Police were called to an apartment building in the 300-block of Glengarry Ave on Tuesday night and prior to arrival, they found a man suffering from lacerations to the head, arm and leg.

An investigation revealed the victim was inside a unit when another man attacked him with a pipe.

A suspect was seen leaving the building, attempted to run from police, but was quickly arrested.

A search was conducted and officers found a taser and a small quantity of fentanyl and crystal meth.

A 20-year old man is charged with:

Assault with a weapon

Assault causing bodily harm

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of a schedule I substance

Obstruction of a peace officer

Failure to comply with a release order (x2)

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.