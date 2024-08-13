Theatrical metal band In This Moment brings The Godmode Tour Part 2 to The Colosseum stage at Caesars Windsor with special guest Kim Dracula on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

In This Moment has cemented its legacy in the heavy music world with platinum and gold record sales, multiple top 25 entries on the Billboard Top 200, hits including "Blood" and "Adrenalize," and more than 1.3 billion career streams.



A touring juggernaut, the band has slayed stages worldwide at Ozzfest, Warped Tour, Download, Knotfest, and Rocklahoma.



Kim Dracula, an Australian artist known for their chaotic and creative style, gained popularity in 2020 through social media and recently released their debut album "A Gradual Decline in Morale," which has over 60 million streams worldwide.



Tickets go on sale Friday Aug. 16 at 10 a.m.

