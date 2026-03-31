Australia is considering bringing court action against Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube after alleging they are not doing enough to keep Australian children younger than 16 off their platforms.

Australia banned young children from holding accounts on 10 social media platforms in December.

The first report from the eSAfety commission about compliance with the law was issued Tuesday.

It found significant concerns with five platforms and was gathering evidence against them before deciding whether to initiate court action.

The law also applies to Reddit, X, Kick, Threads and Twitch, but they aren't under investigation.