The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced a recall of Meta brand enoki mushrooms due to possible Listeria contamination.

The agency says the recall was triggered by its testing and it is conducting a food safety investigation.



It says the recall applies in Ontario, but it may be expanded to other provinces and territories.



Anyone who has the recalled mushrooms should throw them out or return them to where they were purchased.



Food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled but it can still make people sick.



No illnesses linked to the mushrooms have been reported.

