The President of Mercato Fresh says he's just happy no one was hurt after a SUV smashed through the front window of the Banwell location.

Marc Romualdi says it happened on Sunday afternoon, and says an elderly woman hit the gas instead of the brake and drove through the storefront.

No one was injured, and Romualdi says he's thankful for how great and professional his staff handled the situation.

He says Rosati Group, the construction company, was on site within 30 minutes to assist, and that the exterior damage will be fixed. He adds bollards will be added to the front of the store outside to prevent this from happening again.

He says the staff handled the situation perfectly.

"We're blessed to have such a wonderful staff. Kudos to them, always, and they managed the situation as best they could, and it was the best-case-scenario. We weren't shocked by the outcome."

Romualdi says what matters most is no one was hurt.

"It was at the last check out, there was nobody working at the check out at that moment, thank God. I consider this a miracle, nobody got hurt and that was obviously the utmost of importance. There was just some exterior damage, and that can easily be fixed."

He says they will make sure it doesn't happen again.

"It was very unique to see it, but we have plans in place to put bollards on that side of the building as well now to prevent this from every happening again. Unfortunately it seems to be happening a lot in this area according to police officers, they said this is not an isolated incident, it happens quite often."

Windsor Police have not released any details on the incident.

Mercato opened at this location in November 2022.