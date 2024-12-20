While the holidays are often a time of joy and excitement, it can be a difficult time for those who are struggling with mental health and addiction.

And while many services tend to have shortened hours, or are closed altogether over the holiday season, Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare offers a range of supports to those who need it during this time.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Tammy Kotyk, Vice President of Mental Health and Addictions at Hotel-Dieu, says no one is alone during this time, and it's important to reach out for help.

Kotyk says supports such as the Mental Health and Addictions Urgent Crisis Centre will be open on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Years Day, the Crisis Telephone Line is available 24/7, and the children's counselling clinic is available by phone or in person.

She says people could be struggling for a number of reasons.

"Sometimes it can be finances, the external pressures that we're experiencing with the holidays whether it's attending events, or the spending and the finances that come with it, family dynamics. And sometimes it's just the feeling of loneliness or loss, you may have lost a loved one, family may be afar and you may not be able to spend time with them."

Kotyk says it's important to take the pressure off yourself.

"You don't need to look for perfection. Quite often people over-schedule themselves as well, so they're filled with events, and commitments, and things like that. Just remembering to stay true to what's good for you, and not feeling obligated, practising that self-care."

She says there are signs that people can look out for.

"If you notice that a loved one is experiencing sadness, some fatigue, things like tension, frustration, social isolation, things like that, those are some of the things you could look out for. The crisis line is also available not just for people themselves that are experiencing an issue, but also for family members that are looking for supports on how they can support a loved one."

Kotyk says those who are acutely suicidal or who have concerns about harming themselves are urged to go to the emergency department immediately.

More information on available services and times can be found by clicking here.