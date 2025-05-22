The Kidney Foundation of Canada will host its annual celebrity men fashion show event on Thursday night.

A night where the community comes together in support of the fight against kidney disease.

Fund and Community Development Officer Shannon VanWatteghem-Levasseur says there is a special twist for this year's event.

"We have 12 local celebrity men, who have all been touched by kidney disease in some way, will be strutting their stuff on the runway to support our organization," she said.

VanWatteghem-Levasseur says last year for the first time a participant had donated a kidney to his best friend.

"We saw positive response in the audience that comes to this event, with that particular gentleman being a model, so we decided this year all the models had to have a personal connection in some way or form," VanWatteghem-Levasseur.

VanWatteghem-Levasseur says the night will be split into multiple categories including casual wear sponsored by Levi's and Moores.

"We have our business attire being sponsored by The Suit Shop, and we have our formal component being sponsored by Collins Clothiers," she said.

The night will be emceed by 93.9 Virgin Radio's Matt Rutherford and co-emcee Michelle Mainwaring.

The event is happening at Formula First Collision, 9420 Tecumseh Road East.

General admission tickets are $65 each and include hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and special surprises.

VanWatteghem-Levasseur says VIP tickets have sold out.

All proceeds benefit The Kidney Foundation of Canada