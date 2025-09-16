Funeral arrangements have now been released for a Windsor man killed in a fiery crash.

A memorial visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. for Shane Prutchick.

Following the memorial visitation, there will be a memorial service at 12 p.m.

The 41-year-old died on Saturday, Sept. 13 after a crash on Tecumseh Road East near McDougall Street on Sept. 6.

According to his obituary, Prutchick leaves behind his wife, Stephanie, his daughter, Chloe, and stepdaughters Lindsay and Megan.

He also leaves behind his parents, Tim and Jody, and his brother Mike.

His obituary thanks first responders, bystanders, police, and staff at Windsor Regional Hospital's Ouellette Campus for their care and compassion.

It also asks anyone attending the memorial visitation or service to honour Shane by making it a casual celebration and wearing their favourite Metallica or Rock Band t-shirt.

The visitation and service will be held at Windsor Chapel's Central Chapel on Tecumseh Road East near Chilver Road.

A family friend has started a GoFundMe to assist the family with expenses.