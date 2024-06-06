A member of Tecumseh Town Council is entering the race for the Conservative Party of Canada nomination for the new riding of Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore.

James Dorner announced Thursday that he aims to bring a common-sense conservative perspective to Parliament, leveraging his military background, experience in his family's business, and community involvement.



Dorner will be competing for the nomination against Ward 4 Windsor City Councillor Mark McKenzie, and Kathy Borrelli, who was the Conservative canadiate in the current riding of Windsor-Tecumseh in 2021.



Dorner's decision to run stems from his dissatisfaction with the current Liberal government.



He says one of his major priorities will be taxation.

"We're all being squeezed out by inflation, small businesses are suffering because of it. The average young family now cannot afford a home, and I want to address those specifically. So to axe the tax, build the homes, fix the budget."



He says he brings a wealth of experience to the table.



"With me having served in the military for eight years and already understanding the government at a federal level through that. Also my time on town council, and understanding the needs of the people in my community."



Dorner called on the public to support the riding nominee.



"The best way to do that, buy a membership, come out to conservative functions, learn about what we're doing and just support the whole process."



36-year-old Dorner was posted in Edmonton during his 8 years in the military as a combat engineer, after attending the University of Alberta.

He started in 2006 with the Canadian Armed Forces, where he served in Afghanistan.

The current riding of Windsor-Tecumseh is represented by Liberal Irek Kusmierczyk, who has held the seat since the 2019 federal election.



The riding, currently known as Windsor-Tecumseh, is being renamed for the next election following the 2022 Canadian federal electoral redistribution.



Windsor—Tecumseh consists of the Town of Tecumseh and the part of the City of Windsor lying east and north of a line drawn from the U.S. border southeast along Langlois Avenue, east along Tecumseh Road East, and southeast along Pillette Road to the southern city limit.



The new riding will now include part of Lakeshore north of the 401 and west of the Puce River (Pike Creek and Elmstead areas) from Essex.



The 45th Canadian federal election will take place on or before October 20, 2025.

