Hollywood is largely ceding attention to football this weekend.

The survival thriller "Send Help" repeated as the weekend's No. 1 film at the box office and the Melania Trump documentary "Melania" fell sharply in its second weekend.

Super Bowl weekend is typically one of the year's lowest for movie attendance.

The Sam Raimi-directed survivalist thriller "Send Help" lead the weekend box office with $10 million in ticket sales.

Amazon MGM's "Melania" added 300 theaters in its second weekend of release, but dropped 67% to just $2.4 million in sales.

The rapid downturn means the Brett Ratner-directed documentary is likely heading toward flop territory given its high price tag.