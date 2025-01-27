NEW YORK - Critics lambasted it and audiences didn't grade it much better.

But despite the turbulence, Mel Gibson's "Flight Risk" managed to open No. 1 at the box office with a modest $12 million, according to studio estimates Sunday.

On a quiet weekend, even for the typically frigid movie-going month of January, the top spot went to the Lionsgate thriller starring Mark Wahlberg.

Going into the weekend, Hollywood's attention was more focused on the Sundance Film Festival and on Thursday's Oscar nominations, which were twice postponed by the wildfires in the Los Angeles region.

In wide release, the best-picture Oscar nominee "The Brutalist" collected $2.9 million.

The comedy "One of Them Days" held well in its second weekend, with $8 million.