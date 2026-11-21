Political analyst Lori Turnbull says Ottawa announcing a deal with Ford in Oakville is ‘clearly sending a message’ ahead of the meeting with Stellantis.

Ottawa’s meeting with Stellantis is ‘coming down to the wire’: analyst

Ottawa’s meeting with Stellantis is ‘coming down to the wire’: analyst Political analyst Lori Turnbull says Ottawa announcing a deal with Ford in Oakville is ‘clearly sending a message’ ahead of the meeting with Stellantis.

A behind-closed-doors meeting with the top officials of Stellantis about the sale of the Brampton Assembly plant was challenging but productive, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says.

“We’re just going to keep fighting. We were very clear. We don’t want that facility to be closed or sold,” Ford told reporters following the meeting.

The premier said that Stellantis shared during the meeting that, in addition to the U.S. tariffs, a number of policies were making Canada less competitive. They include the cost of greenhouse gas emissions and the zero-emission vehicle mandates in B.C. and Quebec.

“They basically said they’re producing a car, and every time they produce a car, they lose money because of these emissions,” Ford said.

He urged the government to “get rid” of the emissions cost to level the playing field with the U.S., which doesn’t have that expense.

“We got a big problem here, and the federal government needs to listen,” the premier said.

Ford noted that Stellantis North America COO Pablo Di Si will visit Canada next week to continue talks.

Industry Minister Melanie Joly did not speak to reporters following the meeting.

A source told CTV News this week that they did not expect the federal government to entertain a request to lift or pause the carbon price — a key plank in the climate change strategy.

Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development Vic Fideli, who was also at the meeting, echoed the premier’s sentiments, saying the money Stellantis is paying on greenhouse gas emissions could put into keeping the Brampton plant open.

Fideli noted that greenhouse gas emissions cost Stellantis $330 million a year for three years.

“We put some options on the table. We’ve shown them a way that they can keep that building warm, as the premier said, keep it open, and look for products in the future,” Fideli said.

“They kept going back to the fact that it’s the tariffs, the greenhouse gas emission costs that the Americans don’t have that we have in Canada. So, we’re on two different playing fields.”

Since the plant’s sale to Canadian defence contractor Roshel was first announced on Nov. 9, the federal government’s reaction has lurched from anger to conciliation and from threats to offers of more money.

Multiple sources told CTV News that Stellantis’s position heading to Friday’s meeting was that it would go through with the sale of the Brampton plant.

‘A very big mountain to climb here’

Unifor national president Lana Payne confirmed that during the hour-long meeting the automaker was “unwavering” that the sale would be finalized.

“We had a very, I think, frank discussion,” Payne told reporters when asked how the meeting went.

“We talked more about proposals and potentially getting us ourselves to a different place. What has to be done here to change this outcome.”

Payne said all parties agreed to continue the dialogue next week.

She reiterated the premier’s stance on removing the price on greenhouse gas emissions as a way to keep the plant open.

“We need to take away any own goals that we would have, and I would say that this is one of them,” Payne said.

“There are obviously things that we can be doing to make sure that we’re supporting people who manufacture in Canada, and if you manufacture and do full vehicle assembly in here, then the penalties around those GHGs should be waived.”

While she expressed hope, especially with talks continuing next week, Payne said reversing the sale will not be an easy task.

“I still think we have a very big mountain to climb here. I don’t want to sugarcoat this. We’re up against it,” she said.

“We’re up against it because the company broke a commitment to our members. We are up against it because of these tariffs. We’re up against it because of policies in our own country that don’t quite work right now.”

Stellantis Canada released a statement after the meeting that reads, “The future of our Canadian operations and our employees remained the focus of today’s second meeting with representatives of the Canadian and Ontario governments and Unifor. We remain committed to continuing constructive discussions.”

With files from Marieke Walsh and Vassy Kapelos