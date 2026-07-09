Meet Justice and Hope: humane society selling stuffed animals as part of fundraising campaign

The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society is launching a stuffed animal campaign to help raise money for some of its programs. One of the stuffed animals is a dog named 'Justice' while the other stuffy is a cat named 'Hope.'

The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society is launching a stuffed animal campaign to help raise money for some of its programs.

One of the stuffed animals is named ‘Justice,’ after a dog who made headlines across the region, while the other stuffy is a cat named ‘Hope.’

A small dog, later named Justice, was found abandoned in a field near Walker Road in December 2015, with his muzzle, neck, and paws tightly bound with electrical tape.

The dog’s mouth was severely damaged, and he was very weak, but over the following days and weeks, he underwent multiple surgeries to repair the extensive damage. In July 2016, he was adopted by a family that he lived with until October 2021, when he passed away at the age of 11.

AM800-News-Justice-Dog-WECHS.jpg A small dog, later named Justice, was found abandoned in a field near Walker Road in Windsor in December 2015, with his muzzle, neck, and paws tightly bound with electrical tape. (Windsor-Essex County Humane Society)

In February 2016, Michael Hill of Amherstburg was sentenced to two years in jail after pleading guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to an animal in court.

Board of Directors Vice Chair Jason Pfaff says Hope represents all of our community cats that are part of our trap, release, and neuter program.

“Hope represents all the community hope that we have for humane population control, support for the cats in the community,” he says.

Proceeds from the sale of the stuffed animals will support the Pumpkin Fund to help provide care for homeless animals, and the funds will also support the society’s trap, neuter, return (TNR) program to manage cats in the community.

The stuffed animals are expected to go on sale at the end of July. They will sell for $30 each or 2 for $50.