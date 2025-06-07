A well-loved event returns to the WFCU Centre on Saturday.

Meet-A-Machine will return for the 13th year, giving children a chance to touch, climb on, and learn about a range of mighty machines.

Over 80 vehicles will be on site, including buses, emergency response vehicles, garbage trucks, cranes, race cars, a train, and much more.

This free event provides children with an opportunity to see these machines first hand, and speak with the drivers that operate these vehicles.

Alicea Fleming, Acting Manager of Children Services with the City of Windsor, says there's a range of vehicles on site.

"The fan favourite is usually our train, we always have a big train on site. We're also going to have cranes, we're going to have construction vehicles, some emergency service vehicles like ambulances on site. So there will be lots of different machines."

She says the children will be able to learn about each machine.

"The drivers will demonstrate what the machines can do, and a lot of them will help kiddos get in and out, and play with some of the settings and the buttons, and things like that. So every machine will be manned by their driver."

Fleming says a shuttle service will be offered by Transit Windsor.

"The free shuttle service is available, it can be picked up at the southeast parking lot of Tecumseh Mall, so near the Pet Smart over there. And it will run continuously from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. between Tecumseh Mall and the WFCU Centre."

Last year's event saw over 10,000 people in attendance.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on June 7, with a sensory-friendly hour from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.

The WFCU Centre is located at 8787 McHugh Street.