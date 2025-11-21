The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is warning that early data indicates an elevated risk of flu activity this season.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mehdi Aloosh says the health unit "monitors influenza activity throughout the year and to a greater extent during the expected respiratory season. Early indications of activity in other parts of the world have led us to the conclusion that this may be a particularly intense year in Ontario."

Aloosh says it's critical to get vaccinated.

"We have a short, very short period of opportunity this time, probably the next couple of weeks, for people who haven't received the vaccine to get the vaccine. Around a month from now we get to the height of this season for the flu," he says.

One of the reasons is a new strain referred to as H3N2, a type of influenza A known to cause more severe illness in young children, older adults, and individuals with underlying health conditions.

Aloosh says the early data from the United Kingdom shows current vaccines are partially effective against the new strain.

"70 per cent for children, around 40 per cent for adults. Remember, even if the vaccine is partially helpful, it prevents severe diseases, hospitalization, and death," he says.

The influenza virus can cause symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, and a general feeling of being unwell.

The WECHU is encouraging residents to get all respiratory vaccines they are eligible for as soon as possible, including the influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines.

Aloosh says there are ways to make sure those at-risk don't get the flu or end up in the hospital.

"Getting the vaccine, everybody around them gets vaccinated. My recommendation for people in child care settings, families with young children, teachers in schools, people working in retail, and everyone is to get the vaccine," he says.

In addition to getting their vaccinations, the health unit reminds residents to:

- Stay home when feeling sick.

- Wear a mask in crowded or indoor spaces, particularly if you are at higher risk of complications.

- Wash your hands frequently.

- Cough or sneeze into your sleeve or a tissue.

- Regularly clean and disinfect areas that are often touched by others (e.g., doorknobs).

Residents are encouraged to speak with their healthcare provider about getting vaccinated or to find a local pharmacy offering flu and/or COVID-19 vaccines by visiting www.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations.