The medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex says flu season hasn't quite started yet, which means it's a great time to get vaccinated.

Dr. Mehdi Aloosh says they expect flu season to start sooner or later but they always see an increase around Christmas.

"Normally what we've seen is an increase after Christmas time; all the celebrations, we see a rise in all respiratory diseases," he says.

Dr. Aloosh notes that the seasonal flu poses significant risks for younger children, older adults, and those with underlying diseases, and those at higher risk should get their flu shot as soon as possible.

He also recommends vaccination against other respiratory illnesses, such as COVID-19 and RSV.

Along with getting vaccinated against influenza, Dr. Aloosh also recommends staying home when unwell, practicing good hand hygiene, covering coughs and sneezes, and wearing masks in indoor public spaces, when necessary, to protect against the spread of respiratory illnesses.