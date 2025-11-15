Windsor police say a medical episode is the suspected cause of a two-vehicle crash that ended with one of the vehicles striking a house on Riverside Drive East Friday evening.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Riverside Drive East near Langlois Avenue.

According to police, a motorist travelling westbound reportedly experienced a medical issue, which caused their pickup truck to cross into oncoming traffic and make contact with a second vehicle. The first vehicle then struck a nearby residence.

No significant injuries were reported.

The driver experiencing the medical episode was transported to hospital for assessment and remains under observation.

The affected residence was inspected by fire personnel and a city engineer and deemed safe for occupants.