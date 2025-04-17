Additional measles exposure points are being reported in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

CK Public Health is advising the community of two new exposure locations, while the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting one new exposure location on two different dates.

The possible exposure points in Chatham includes the Dollarama in the Thames-Lea Plaza on Grand Avenue West on April 12 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., as well as the No Frills in Tilbury on Mill Street East on April 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the WECHU is reporting a possible exposure at the Jackson Park Health Centre on McDougall Street in Windsor on April 8 from 7 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. and on April 10 from 5:50 p.m. to 9:20 p.m.

Those who were present during these timeframes who are not up-to date with their vaccinations are asked to call CK Public Health (at 519-352-7270 ext. 5902).

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the locations on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure.