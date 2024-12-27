Teenage sensation Gavin McKenna scored late in the first period and Carter George made 31 saves for the shutout as Canada picked up a 4-0 victory over Finland in the host country's opener at the world junior hockey championship Thursday.

Easton Cowan, Luca Pinelli and Matthew Schaefer, into the empty net, had the other goals for the Canadians, who are looking to build on a record 20 gold medals after finishing a disastrous fifth at last year's tournament in Sweden.

Petteri Rimpinen stopped 37 shots in taking the loss.

Canada and Finland are in Group A along with the United States, Germany and Latvia. The Americans thumped the Germans 10-4 earlier Thursday.

Sweden, Czechia, Slovakia, Switzerland and Kazakhstan make up Group B.

Canada was bounced in the quarterfinals some 12 months ago at an event that saw the hockey powerhouse stunningly unable to raise its level on the big stage despite fervent support from 3,000-plus travelling fans.

The under-20 program's brain trust went back to the drawing board for the 2025 showcase, intent on building a different type of roster on home soil. The word "competitive" has been a buzz word since the group first got together in the nation's capital earlier this month for selection camp.

While far from perfect, there was plenty to like in a professional, curtain-raising performance.

McKenna opened the scoring with 51.4 seconds remaining in an opening period that saw Canada carry a decided territorial edge.

The just-turned-17-year-old from Whitehorse — the youngest player on Canada's roster and the projected No. 1 pick at the 2026 NHL draft — outwaited Rimpinen and roofed his own rebound before being mobbed by teammates inside a raucous Canadian Tire Centre.

Cowan doubled the lead at 5:22 of the second off a turnover when the Toronto Maple Leafs prospect from Mount Brydges, Ont., ripped a shot past Rimpinen after Ethan Gauthier and Caden Price were both denied on earlier chances as Canada upped its forecheck and physical play.

George didn't have a ton to do at the other end to that point, but the Thunder Bay, Ont., product had to be sharp on a few Finnish shots, including one by Emil Pieniniemi from in tight late in the period.

The Los Angeles Kings prospect then held the fort on a penalty kill early in third with a great save off Benjamin Rautiainen.

Pinelli put the game out of reach with 4:46 left after some terrific work by Price. George then stopped all seven shots on a late Finnish power play with their goaltender on the bench. Schaefer added the empty netter in the final minute to seal it.

CAPTAIN CANADA

Canadian captain Brayden Yager, who was selected 14th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins at the 2023 NHL draft before getting traded to the Winnipeg Jets last summer, received a lot of messages after being handed the 'C' last week.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby along with Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey and centre Mark Scheifele were among those who reached out.

Yager's family, however, mattered most.

"They were pretty proud," said the 19-year-old forward from Saskatoon. "Dad gave a fist pump and was pretty excited."

NAME THAT TUNE

McKenna's opener revealed Canada's goal song for the 2025 tournament — 1980s hit "Live Is Life" by Australian pop group Opus.

LOOKING AHEAD

Canada's returnees from last year's team are trying not dwell on the past.

Yager, Cowan and Oliver Bonk were part of the group that lost to Czechia in the quarters, while Tanner Molendyk made the team before suffering an injury in pre-tournament play.

"We've got a really special group," Yager said. "We've got the team to do something really special."

UP NEXT

Canada plays Latvia on Friday, while Finland meets Germany.