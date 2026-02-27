MILAN — Para hockey captain Tyler McGregor and Para nordic skiing star Natalie Wilkie have been named Canada’s opening ceremony flag bearers for the Milan Cortina Paralympic Winter Games.

McGregor, of Forest, Ont., is heading to his fourth Games and owns two silver medals and a bronze, along with three world titles.

Wilkie, of Salmon Arm, B.C., has won seven Paralympic medals over two appearances, including two gold at Beijing 2022.

Canada will send 50 athletes to the Games, which run March 6-15.

The opening ceremony is set for March 6 in Verona, though Canadian athletes will remain in their villages to prepare for competition.

Competition begins March 7, with McGregor’s para hockey team facing Slovakia and Wilkie racing in the biathlon sprint.