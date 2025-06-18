An Essex councillor is calling it a no-brainer.

Ward 2 councillor Kimberly Verbeek says the town will make Grondin Street from Scott Lane to Parnell Street in McGregor a Community Safety Zone.

She says Sainte-Ursule Elementary School is in the area and there's also a new apartment development.

Verbeek says residents are starting to move in and traffic has already increased in the area.

She says she's relieved the town is moving forward with the Community Safety Zone.

"A number of kids walk to the school," she says. "It happens to be a road that does not have a sidewalk and personally I think it's a no-brainer to put a school safety zone there. The signs can only increase the safety for the kids."

Verbeek says the neighbourhood is growing.

"There is already an increase in traffic there and there will be," says Verbeek. "It was a really quite street so I guess it was just kind of overlooked but now there will be an uptick in the traffic and we have to be proactive about it."

She says she was surprised the area wasn't already listed as a Community Safety Zone.

"I spend a lot of time back there driving to the community centre, the church, the library, the new development, the school and I see the increase in traffic could create a risk so let's get ahead of it," she says.

Verbeek says the Community Safety Zone will be in place for the start of the school year in September.

The town will install signage in the area.