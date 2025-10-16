A McGregor resident is $100,000 richer.

Mitzi Fujs won $100,000 while playing LOTTO MAX in the September 9 draw.

According to OLG, Fujs said yes to playing ENCORE and matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order.

The 60-year-old has been a weekly lottery player with OLG for 40 years, saying, "This win is an absolute joy."

Fujs is a teacher that is retiring this coming June.

She told OLG, "This win feels like all the stars have aligned. It’s perfect timing."

Fujs purchased the winning ticket on OLG.ca.

She plans to put a portion of her winnings towards bills and share with her son.