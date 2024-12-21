A community group in McGregor will welcome the public for a free Christmas turkey dinner on December 22.

The dinner is hosted and served by the Squirettes of Mary Circle #1001, who have put on the event for 28 years.

Volunteer Rose Renaud says all the fixings will be served, including mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn, salad, rolls, and cranberry sauce.

"Everything that comes with a turkey dinner, including dessert, and it's completely free. We are serving between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., and we are expecting probably as many people as we can fit in within those three hours."

She says no one should eat alone at Christmas, and their organization seeks to make sure that everyone is served a hot meal and fellowship.

"I get very emotional talking about it because it's just -- it's just great. I mean, it's families, it's people that are just hugging, laughing and sharing a meal. It's just the most heart-warming thing."

Renaud says over the 28 years, they have served over 600 people in the dining hall.

"Over COVID, which was the last three years, we did a takeout event, and we served over 1,000 meals over the last three years, but we decided that this year it's time for people to get back together to enjoy Christmas dinner together."

Home delivery in the surrounding McGregor area will still be provided for those physically unable to join in person at the McGregor Columbian Club, 9560 Walker Road.

Walk-ins are accepted, however Renaud says in order to make sure there's enough food for everyone, organizers request attendees sign up online or by phone in advance.

Bookings can be made by:

While the meal is free, donations to the organization are being accepted by cash, debit, credit and e-transfers.