McDonald's global same-stores fell for the first time in nearly four years in the second quarter as inflation-weary consumers skipped meals out or chose cheaper options.

The company said it's working on fixes, like meal deals and new menu items, but it expects same-store sales to be down for the next few quarters.



The Chicago burger giant said its same-store sales fell 1% worldwide in the April-June period.



McDonald's said nearly all of its U.S. franchisees have agreed to extend the company's $5 meal deal through August.



McDonald's second quarter revenue and profit also fell short of Wall Street's forecasts.

