TORONTO — McDonald's Canada has cooked up a collaboration with rapper Drake's brand.

The fast-food giant has a new late-night munchies meal with OVO.

The star of the meal is the Nite Sprite, which mixes Sprite with blue raspberry syrup and comes in a paper cup branded with the OVO owl.

It is being sold alone or as part of the Afters meal, which also includes a Junior Chicken or a McDouble paired with a poutine.

The meal makes no mention of Drake, who has long been celebrated in Canada because of his Toronto upbringing, music and early fame on the TV franchise "Degrassi: The Next Generation," but has garnered less favourable attention lately.

He has released little new music, fallen off the Billboard Hot 100 chart and feuded with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar, making the McDonald's collaboration a test of how enduring Drake's popularity is.