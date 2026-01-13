TORONTO — McDonald's Canada is freezing the price for some of its menu items for at least a year.

The fast-food giant says it will keep the price of a small cup of coffee at one-dollar and drop the price of its McValue meals to five-dollars for the same duration.

The meals have cost about six-dollars since they were introduced in 2024.

They include either a Junior Chicken, McDouble or chicken snack wrap bundled with a small fries and fountain drink.

A new breakfast McValue meal includes a sausage McMuffin, a breakfast burrito, a bagel with cream cheese or a sausage McGriddle paired with a small coffee and a hash brown.

The price freeze comes as McDonald's has been facing criticism from customers upset about how much the cost of dining at the chain has risen in recent years.