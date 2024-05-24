DALLAS - Connor McDavid scored 32 seconds into double overtime as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Dallas Stars 3-2 on Thursday in Game 1 of the NHL's Western Conference final.



The superstar captain took a pass from Evan Bouchard and redirected his third goal of the playoffs from the slot on Stars netminder Jake Oettinger.



Zach Hyman, with a goal and an assist, and Leon Draisaitl also scored for Edmonton. Stuart Skinner made 31 saves. McDavid also had an assist for a two-point night.



Tyler Seguin, with two goals, replied for Dallas, which got 35 stops from Oettinger.



Game 2 of the best-of-seven series goes Saturday back at American Airlines Center. The matchup shifts to Rogers Place in the Alberta capital Monday and Wednesday.



McDavid joined Wayne Gretzky as the only two players in NHL history to record 20 assists through 13 or fewer games in a post-season multiple times after setting up Hyman's second-period goal.

