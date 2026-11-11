MCC names interim executive director following Francis election win

An interim executive director has been appointed at the Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County after Fred Francis became mayor of Windsor in the recent municipal election.

The Board of Directors of the MCC has announced that Daniel Beliciu has been appointed as the organization’s next interim executive director, effective November 14, replacing Francis in that role.

Beliciu began his career with the MCC in 2018 before spending more than a decade teaching at the University of Windsor and two years as a National Program Manager with Palette Skills Canada. He returned to the MCC in 2022 as Director of Programs and Development.

“We are incredibly proud to announce Daniel Beliciu as the next Interim Executive Director of the MCC,” said Dr. Saad Jasim, President of the MCC Board of Directors. “Daniel brings extensive organizational knowledge, leadership experience, and a deep understanding of the MCC’s programs, people, and community partnerships. We are confident in his ability to lead the organization into its next chapter while continuing to build on the strong foundation that has been established over the years.”

The Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County (MCC) is a non-profit organization that helps newcomers, immigrants, refugees, international students, and temporary foreign workers settle and integrate into the community.