A popular June event is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County (MCC) is welcoming the community to 37 villages across the region for the 50th annual Carrousel of the Nations.

MCC executive director Fred Francis says the event will take place the weekends of June 13 to June 15 and June 20 to June 22.

He says 50-years is a milestone.

"I can't even begin to tell you how many people throughout those five decades have been involved in Carrousel of the Nations be it staff members at the Multicultural Council, volunteers with all the different cultural groups, community leaders, organizations," he says. "It really is a testament to probably thousands of people over the 50 years that helped to make Carrousel of the Nations what it is today."

Francis says residents try and attend as many villages as they can.

He says the event is a staple in the summer festival season.

"I would say Carrousel of the Nations, the last two to three years has probably been the most popular its even been, so this year, it's 50th year we're expecting more of the same," he says. "We're talking about hundreds of thousands of people rotating through each of those villages obviously that's not unique visits but people going to multiple villages."

Francis says the MCC tries to make the event better year after year.

"We always try to have little changes, if it's not broke don't fix it kind of thing," says Francis. "So you don't want to miss around with it too much but we always try to have minor changes based on what we heard from the previous year to

This year's event features seven new additions including an Irish Village in Amherstburg.

Many villages are running for both weekends including the Greek Village, the Caribbean Village, the Mexican Windsor Village and the Middle Eastern Village.