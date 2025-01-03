Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens has tabled the 2025 City of Windsor Budget with a proposed 2.99% municipal tax levy increase.

The city states the budget is focused on investment, growth and sustainability.

This year's increase fell below last year's 3.93%* increase.

Earlier this year, in an effort to address significant budgetary pressures for 2025, Mayor Dilkens:

Launched a budget consultation process that included establishing three Finance Committees of Councillors and City Administration to identify potential savings in operations and service levels;

Instituted a hiring freeze at City Hall; and

Rolled out a public survey as part of the 2024 Ward Meetings in each area of the city.

As a result of work at the finance committees, reductions of over $2 million were brought forward for Mayoral consideration.

The proposed tax levy increase stood at approximately 5.5% before the Mayor's final review with city administration.

In addition to proposed changes to some City services, which will result in cost savings that will be deliberated by Council in the coming weeks, further reductions to the tax levy were supported by:

Additional tax revenue of $4.85 million anticipated from new development and growth; and

Additional non-tax related revenue of $5 million from increased internal investment yields and the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund.

The proposed budget continues to focus on investment, growth, and sustainability while continuing to strategically manage reserves, debt levels, and debt servicing primarily from non-tax revenue sources. When compared to the average tax levy increases reported by local municipalities and the province for cities of a similar size, the proposed tax levy is significantly lower.

The 2025 recommended 10-Year Capital Budget is $2.24 billion to sustain the city's continued sharp growth trajectory, with the increase primarily made up of increased growth and development in the Sandwich South lands and surrounding areas. This includes $312.7 million in capital investments for 2025. The City's increase in average annual investment in roads and sewers infrastructure is 88% since 2019.

Contemplated in the overall investments for 2025 are:

$856.8 million for roads;

$485.2 million for sewers; and

$186.2 million for parks and recreation.

Notable 2025 investments through the capital plan include a number of projects that support development around the NextStar Energy EV battery factory, the site of the future Windsor-Essex Acute Care Hospital, and further development of Sandwich South, including the servicing of airport lands.

These include:

$169.3 million for Lauzon Parkway / Cabana Road East - County Road 42

$35.6 million for airport employment lands servicing

$15 million for the Lauzon Parkway Extension to the 401

$50 million for the Banwell Road / E.C. Row Expressway Interchange

$43.6 million for the Banwell Corridor

$6.2 million for the East Riverside Planning District on Wyandotte

Other notable infrastructure projects for 2025 include:

Howard Avenue / South Camera intersection work between Division Road and Kenilworth Road

Ongoing work on Lauzon, north of the E.C. Row Expressway

Continued work on University Avenue

Project tender for the new Peace Fountain

Installation of a cricket pitch for Derwent Park

Phase 1A of the South Cameron Trail

Replacement of the Optimist playground

Pursuant to provincial legislation, City Council has 30 days to propose amendments to the 2025 proposed budget.

The public and City Council will have two weeks to review the budget. Council will then hear from delegations on January 13, 2025.

At the conclusion of that meeting, Council will meet to deliberate the 2025 City Budget on January 27, 2025, with any additional rounds of deliberations scheduled, as required, between January 28 to February 3, 2025.