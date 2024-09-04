User groups are being asked to be patient during ongoing renovations to restore Tecumseh Arena following a flood over a year ago.

Mayor Gary McNamara says renovations are coming along quite nicely and that they are okay to start the hockey season as work on all the dressing rooms is complete.

In July 2023, significant rainfall resulted in a sewer backup inside the arena, which damaged the main lobby, public washrooms, administrative officers, dressing rooms, and the canteen.

McNamara is asking all of the user groups for patience for the next three to four weeks while work is being finished in the lobby area.

He says he's excited for people to see the finished work because it looks like a whole new facility.

"That whole lobby, you will not recognize it when you go in," says McNamara. "Remember that big stair case? That's all I'm going to tell you; it's not there anymore. You're going to see from the concessions to the dressing rooms, it's brand new. Next year, we're going to do a little TLC on the outside to refresh the outside."

The price tag to repair the arena is just over $2.9 million, which includes the cleanup of the flood damage and the restoration of the arena at 12021 McNorton St., just behind Tecumseh Town Hall on Lesperance Road.

The restoriation involves a renewal and upgrading of all interior spaces, including new flooring, upgrades to the front lobby, and washroom renovations.