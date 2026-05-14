May Court Club donates $140,000 to local charities supporting children and youth

Carol Branget, Executive Director at the Sexual Assault Crisis Centre, receives grant from the May Court Club of Windsor. May 13, 2026.

Charities that support children and youth in Windsor and Essex County received a funding boost thanks to the May Court Club of Windsor.

The club held their annual donation event, which saw $140,000 be split amongst 37 local organizations.

Some of those who received funds include Maryvale, Feeding Windsor Essex, Windsor Minor Lacrosse Association, Hiatus House, Arts Council Windsor & Region, among many others.

The money comes from sales at the May Court Club’s volunteer-run thrift shop on Wyandotte Street, as well as different fundraising events throughout the year, with all of the proceeds raised staying local.

Sharon Pyke, May Court Club of Windsor President, says the majority of the funds raised come from the thrift shop sales.

“We’ve got clothing, we’ve got bedding, we’ve got household goods, we’ve got art, we’ve got all sorts of different things that have been donated to us. And then we in turn go through it, price it, put it on the floor, and then our community comes, and then they purchase, and then we are a non-profit so the money goes back into the community.”

am800-news-may-court-club-shop-may-2026 The May Court Club of Windsor thrift shop. May 13, 2026. (Meagan Delaurier/AM800 News)

The Sexual Assault Crisis Centre was one of the 37 recipients, and this grant is expected to help fund programming at the centre for one year.

Carol Branget, Executive Director at the Sexual Assault Crisis Centre, says this grant means so much.

“This goes to help support activities for play therapy; we do things like painting and art, and obviously we have to replenish all of that, and it’s extra above and beyond what we’re financed for, so having grants like this is so very helpful.”

am800-news-may-court-club-may-2026 The May Court Club of Windsor. May 13, 2026. (Meagan Delaurier/AM800 News)

Branget says they can use this grant to assist those needing supports.

“We have children and youth who are coming from incredibly stressful situations, and we want to teach some healthy coping mechanisms. And so be it fidget toys, colouring sheets, and we put it all in a beautiful kit, and then they get to take it with them so that they’re learning things in counselling, but then they’re able to take it home with them.”

Branget says with this funding they’re hoping to expand and add resources for teens as well, as right now they focus on children 12 and under.

In 2025, the club donated $100,000 to 30 local charities supporting children and youth. In 2026, that total has increased to $140,000.