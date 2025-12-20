Check your Lotto Max tickets.

Someone around the region is heading into the holidays a millionaire after the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says one winning Maxmillions ticket worth $1 million was sold in Windsor.

The $80 million Lotto Max jackpot was not won in Friday's draw and now carries over to the next draw on Tuesday Dec. 23.

OLG says on top of the jackpot, an estimated 43 Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million each will also be up for grabs, for a whopping $123 million in top Lotto Max prizing.