TORONTO — Captain Auston Matthews was noncommittal about his future with the Toronto Maple Leafs in his first time speaking with media since suffering a season-ending surgery.

Matthews was one of several Maple Leafs, including head coach Craig Berube, who spoke to reporters at the team's practice facility for end-of-season availabilities.

The 28-year-old suffered a medial cruciate ligament (MCL) tear in his left knee on a hit from Anaheim defenceman Radko Gudas on March 12.

🎙️ | Auston Matthews | End of Season Availability pic.twitter.com/JLkDcNgfpf — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 16, 2026

Toronto finished the season last in the Atlantic Division, just one year after taking the division crown. Matthews has two years remaining on his contract as the Leafs plan to go through a retool.

Matthews said, "I can't predict the future" when asked about how he views his future with the team with plenty of speculation swirling about his willingness to stay for the long-term.

Meanwhile, Berube confidently said he expects to be back as Leafs head coach next season.