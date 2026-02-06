Matthew Stafford edged Drake Maye for the AP NFL Most Valuable Player award on Thursday night in the closest race since Peyton Manning and Steve McNair were co-winners in 2003.

Stafford received 24 of 50 first-place votes while Maye got 23.

But Maye has a chance to go home this week with a Vince Lombardi Trophy.

He leads the New England Patriots against the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Matthew Stafford brought his kids on his stage to accept the MVP Award ❤️



