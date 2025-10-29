Matthew House Refugee Welcome Centre says it is in dire need of community support within two weeks to avoid having to close beds and reduce services.

The centre provides a temporary home and settlement support for unsponsored refugee claimants.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, executive director Mike Morency, said his organization is at a critical crossroads due to the current economic, political and social climate.

"In Windsor we're feeling the inflation, the economic impacts of this trade war and the fear around that, as well as some of the anti-immigrant sentiment that has been growing in our community," Morency said.

The organization says it has helped over 12,000 refugee claimants become self-sufficient, contributing members of the communities of Windsor-Essex since 2003.

Morency said most fleeing their home country do so with only 24-48 hours notice.

"When they get here, they're desperate to just very quickly rebuild their lives. So because of that and the track record that Matthew House has, people are typically employed within 7.2 days of getting their work permit, and are off of any form of social assistance within about three months," he said.

Morency said the organization is 100 per cent donor funded and they do not receive any government funding for its operations.

"At the end of the day, we have proven impact. It costs just $12.93 per person, per day to provide basic shelter, basic needs, integration support, that's incredible value for life changing help, that helps people avoid the generic homeless shelter system, and our hospitals and helps them very quickly get established in our community," Morency said.

Matthew House is calling on individuals, businesses and community groups to make a special, year-end donation, that would be eligible for a tax receipt.