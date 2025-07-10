Mattel has introduced its first Barbie doll with representing someone with Type 1 diabetes.

The doll, part of the Fashionistas line, includes realistic medical accessories like a continuous glucose monitor and an insulin pump — as well as an outfit that pays homage to diabetes awareness.

The company says partnered with Breakthrough T1D, a diabetes research and advocacy group, to ensure accuracy.

This addition continues Barbie's push for inclusivity in its wider Fashionistas line.

This line has previously featured dolls with hearing aids, prosthetic limbs, and Down syndrome.

According to the CDC, about two million Americans, including many children, lived with Type 1 diabetes as of 2021.