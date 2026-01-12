An autistic Barbie is joining Mattel's line of fashion dolls that's intended to celebrate diversity.

The toymaker says it developed the new Barbie in partnership with a nonprofit organization that advocates for the rights and better media representation of autistic people.

A staff member with the Autistic Self Advocacy Network who worked on the prototype says creating the Barbie was a challenge because autism encompasses a broad range of behaviors and varies widely in degree.

The doll that goes on sale on Monday has eyes shifted slightly to the side to avoid direct eye contact.

It also has articulated elbows and wrists to acknowledge the gestures some autistic people use to process sensory information.