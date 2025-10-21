A problem at Amazon's cloud computing service disrupted internet use around the world.

The outage on Monday took down a broad range of online services, including social media, gaming, food delivery, streaming and financial platforms.

Amazon said the outage was resolved as of Monday evening.

The all-day disruption and the ensuing exasperation it caused served as the latest reminder that 21st century society is increasingly dependent on just a handful of companies for much of its internet technology, which seems to work reliably until it suddenly breaks down.