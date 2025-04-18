The New Democrat candidate in Windsor West believes the party's proposed Canada Victory Bonds could help support the development of the Ojibway National Urban Park in Windsor.

Speaking outside the Ojibway Nature Centre on Thursday, incumbent MP Brian Masse touted the savings bonds as a secure way for Canadians to protect their money from the trade war launched by U.S. President Donald Trump while also supporting investments in shovel-ready infrastructure projects like roads, bridges, transit, ports, and housing.

Masse says, "Every dollar raised will be dedicated entirely to public infrastructure, supporting shovel-ready projects. I can't think of a more shovel-ready project than the Ojibway National Urban Park."

The Canada Victory Bonds would be tax-free savings bonds that are available in 5-year and 10-year terms and pay a compounding interest rate of 3.5%-set 0.25% above the average 5-year bank GIC.

Masse says with these challenges, they want to give you an opportunity to invest your money, just like Canada Savings Bonds.

"Get a return on your money that's protected from the volatile stock market and help build our own community and protect our environment. So we use the Victory Bonds as a way of actually advancing the Ojibway National Urban Park and get an opportunity to participate not only in protecting your wealth but also in creating jobs and protecting the environment for all of us here," he says.

Canada Savings Bonds were a financial product issued by the Bank of Canada from 1946 through 2017 as a form of government debt issued to Canadian citizens to help fund federal expenditures while also offering a competitive rate of interest with a guaranteed minimum rate.

The creation of the Ojibway National Urban Park remains in limbo.

Masse's private member's bill-Bill C-248, An Act to amend the Canada National Parks Act (Ojibway National Urban Park of Canada)-had passed 3rd and final reading and was in the final stages in the Senate when the Liberal government prorogued Parliament, killing the bill in the upper chamber.

Masse says if he's reelected, he will table a new private member's bill to enact the Ojibway National Urban Park as soon as possible.

"Let's get the bill passed and create Point Pelee in the City of Windsor the best way we can. Second of all, let's all have a participatory element where we can actually make money, stabilize your investments, and create jobs and investment in the environment. It's a win-win," he says.

Also vying for the federal seat in Windsor West are Louay Ahmad of the Green Party of Canada, People's Party of Canada candidate Jacob Bezaire, Harb Gill running for the Conservative Party of Canada, Joseph Markham as the Communist Party of Canada candidate, and Richard Pollock running for the Liberal Party of Canada, while Margaret Villamizar is the candidate for the Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada.