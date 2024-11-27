An emergency debate took place on Tuesday night in the House of Commons thanks to a local Member of Parliament.

Brian Masse, the New Democrat MP for Windsor West, and Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre, requested and secured an emergency debate on the proposed American tariffs.

This debate comes after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump threatened to sign an executive order on Day One of his presidency imposing a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian imports.

Trump stated these hefty tariff will stay in place for both Canada and Mexico until both countries are able to stop drugs and people from illegally crossing the borders.

A number of members spoke during the debate, including Deputy Prime Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland, several MP's from around the country, as well as Masse and Poilievre.

Masse says this type of "bullying tactic" has been used in the past, forcing Canada to respond.

"It also puts us in the same position of Mexico, and the Mexican government has also indicated that they would respond even more forcefully than what we've seen from our Prime Minister right now, and some of our Premiers, where they have talked in specific about going line-by-line back against the United States."

He says this tariff would undermine U.S. and Mexican workers.

"As we all work towards trading and prospering together, and it will further also undermine our capabilities to compete with other parts of the world where we've seen some of these practices costs jobs. And right now, Canadians are feeling the pinch."

Masse says Trump has questioned the abilities at the Canadian border.

"As New Democrats, we have proposed to continue to train more officers under the CBSA [Canada Border Services Agency], as they are short 2,000 to 3,000 officers at this moment, expand their powers that could've been done since 1932, to actually allow them to do more type of work that's consistent with the RCMP [Royal Canadian Mounted Police]."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to hold a meeting of all of Canada's premiers this week to discuss the tariffs.

On Tuesday morning, Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens had stated that this tariff would have a significant impact on the local economy but it would also have a huge impact on the U.S. economy as it would help drive prices up for consumers on the U.S. side of the border.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had posted on social media that a 25 per cent tariff would be devastating to workers and jobs in both Canada and the U.S.