The MP for Windsor West launched a petition and a letter writing campaign on Friday to get their private members' bill C-248 moving forward in the Senate of Canada.

The bill, which has been sitting in the senate since last year, would establish Ojibway National Urban Park (ONUP), making it equal to other national parks like Banff and Jasper.



Brian Masse was joined in support by MP Chris Lewis (Essex), MPP Lisa Gretzky (Windsor West), City of Windsor councillor Fred Francis, Friends of Ojibway Prairie, Unifor Local 444 Environment Committee and other environmental activists and community members.



Masse says if parliament was to fall, the legislation would be gone.



"It would take reintroducing it or it would take also too, another government to do it at that day as a priority, which is not going to be the case in many situations just because of the logistics of how parliament works."



He says they won the lottery with the bill being picked seventh overall.



"This bill is also real legislation. I know when it first came out everybody's looking at it, 'it's a bunch of geography locations and stuff like that.' That's because it bakes in the locations here but it makes it law. So if we don't get this and if we're just left with a government policy, that they're still making up right now, that's not going to be binding."



Masse says he's hearing that partnerships are at risk as well.



"I'm told from the not for profit sector, NGOs, and other groups and organizations that want to donate money, time and resources to help expand the park, they won't do it because they don't have a permanent guarantee it's actually a national park. So we'll lose a lot of partners in this that would come from the not-for-profit sector and even the private sector."

A link to the petition can be found HERE .