The MP for Windsor West has issued an apology for comments he made earlier this week.

On Monday in the House of Commons, Brian Masse was giving a speech related to the debate around an NDP Israel-Gaza motion.



During his speech, Masse stated: "I understand the pain and suffering because I've seen it in my own community. Long before even this, where swastikas are painted on sidewalks or in front of people's homes, and all that still exists in our society. It's something we have to continue to fight against every single day, but we're not going to be able to fix anything right now until there's a ceasefire."



Masse issued a statement Wednesday, say he was deeply sorry about his comment in the HOC linking a ceasefire with tackling antisemitism.



He went on say "We must confront antisemitism at all times and without preconditions. I want to apologize to all who have been impacted by this comment. I’m committed to repairing the harm that was caused.



The rise of antisemitism in Canada is not a new problem but the crisis in the Middle East has made it even worse. As a leader in my community, I have a responsibility to do everything I can to address it."

