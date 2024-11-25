Pop superstar Taylor Swift wrapped up her Toronto Era's Tour dates at the Rogers Centre over the weekend.

While hundreds of thousands managed to attend one of the six sold out shows, many fans were left out in the cold due to ticket fraud and sky-high prices.

Brian Masse, Windsor West MP and NDP critic for innovation, science and industry is now calling on federal government to regulate resale concert tickets.

In a letter to Francois-Philippe Champagne, federal minister of innovation, science and industry, Masse called for a crackdown on price gouging.

"Concerts should be a fun time for people to go and have a good experience with their friends and family, and getting gouged is certainly not acceptable anymore," says Masse.

He says limiting the amount of money that tickets can be resold for is just one of the immediate action measures he's calling for, something Masse says was previously in place under the Ford government.

"Now we've seen with Taylor Swift and other acts that are coming in for entertainment being created as an underground economy that's really allowed to be out in the open. I mean, before ticket scalping and resale used to be done in closed doors and behind the scenes. Now it's just openly ripping off people."

Masse says the merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster eliminated competition and needs to be investigated.

"The U.S. is actually looking at a number of different things. I am calling for the competition minister to actually look at this as well too. The competition commissioner can look into this, and has in the past dabbled on this, and they have some increased powers. The problem we have is we have the minister that really could show some example here, but also with the premiers because some of this will cross over into provincial jurisdiction."

A petition , sponsored by a federal Green Party MP, has also been calling for better protections for ticket buyers in Canada, noting how one resale site listed a $13,000 Swift ticket as a "great deal."

-With files from CTV News