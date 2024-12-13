Kylie Masse became Canada's most decorated swimmer at the world championships after winning a short-course bronze medal on Friday.

Masse touched the wall in 25.78 seconds to finish third in the women's 50-metre backstroke.

Americans Regan Smith, who set a world record (25.23), and Katharine Berkoff (25.61) took gold and silver, while Calgary's Ingrid Wilm placed just off the podium in fourth.

Masse, a 28-year-old swimmer from Lasalle, Ont., now has 20 medals combined at long and short-course worlds.

Earlier Friday, Canada won mixed relay silver in the 4x50 freestyle, giving Canada its fourth straight multi-medal day at the event.

The mixed relay team of Ilya Kharun, Yuri Kisil, Ingrid Wilm and Marie-Sophie Harvey finished second in one minute 28.60 seconds. Italy captured gold (1:28.50) and Poland took bronze (1:28.80).