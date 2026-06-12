Mass-casualty collision reported at London, Ont. shopping centre

Seven women have been taken to hospital after what police are describing as a mass-casualty motor vehicle collision that took place in the north-west end of London, Ont., Friday morning.

Two are in critical condition, one of whom police said is the driver. The other person was pinned underneath the vehicle, but was removed by emergency responders. The full extent of injuries is still being assessed.

“What I can tell you now is that I anticipate criminal charges being laid later today,” said LPS Chief Thai Truong while addressing the media.

“We will update the public accordingly once that occurs.”

London mass-casualty Sherwood London Police Chief Thai Truong addresses media in London, Ont. on June 12, 2026. (Fiona Robertson/CTV News London)

Multiple injuries were initially reported after a vehicle crashed into the rear wall of GoodLife Fitness at Sherwood Forest Mall around 7:40 a.m. Friday.

During the press conference, police confirmed the vehicle accelerated into the building. The investigation at the time of address did not indicate any signs of terrorism.

“Based on the information we have at this point, the vehicle entered the rear of the facility, breached the exterior wall, and entered an area where people were participating in a fitness class,” said Truong.

One witness, who was arriving to open her business, spoke with CTV News and said she saw a woman inside the vehicle parked about 50 metres from the building — and she suddenly raced across the parking lot, slamming through the wall.

sherwood forest mall - crash - june 2026 Emergency vehicles are seen in the parking lot of Sherwood Forest Mall after a car crashed through the rear wall of the GoodLife Fitness. June 12, 2026. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

Witnesses at the scene also said a fitness class with about 30 people in it was just getting underway in the GoodLife Fitness at the time of the crash.

Anyone who was at the scene and has any information is urged to contact police. The investigation is ongoing.

Just before 11 a.m., London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) notified the public that it had activated a Level 1 Code Orange — which is done when an emergency in the community occurs and the hospital is required to shift normal operating processes to care for incoming patients.

sherwood forest mall - london - june 2026 Emergency crews are seen in the parking lot of Sherwood Forest Mall after a car crashed through the rear wall of the GoodLife Fitness. June 12, 2026. (Ashley Hyshka/CTV News London)

Level 1 indicates an external disaster has occurred with multiple potential patients arriving at the hospital requiring a coordinated response with organizational resources streamlined to the Emergency Department. A full hospital response is not required.

The public is advised that if arriving at the emergency department, there may be longer than normal wait times.

Alternate healthcare options include:

Your family doctor, nurse practitioner or their on-call service

A walk-in clinic

The Urgent Care Centre at St. Joseph’s Health Care London

Virtual Urgent Care

Health 811 at 1-866-797-0000

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

sherwood forest mall - london - june 2026 Emergency crews are seen in the parking lot of Sherwood Forest Mall after a car crashed through the rear wall of the GoodLife Fitness. June 12, 2026. (Ashley Hyshka/CTV News London)