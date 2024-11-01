Starting Friday, staff at Windsor Regional Hospital will be required to mask up.

The hospital announced that starting November 1, employees, staff, and volunteers will be required to wear a mask when within two metres of any patients.

Currently, two units at Met Campus are experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19 - one on 4West and 6North.

It is also recommended that visitors wear a mask when within two metres of patients. Masking is not required in non-clinical areas, such as main lobbies, waiting areas, cafeterias, and elevators.

Erika Vitale, Director of Infection Control at WRH, says the hospital has recently seen an outbreak.

"We've really been at a steady number throughout most of the summer, some of the other hospitals in southwestern Ontario have experienced a really bad October. So, we could end up in a similar situation as some of the other facilities."

She says those who are sick or who have recovered from being sick are still asked to wear a mask.

"We know that the public health recommendations for COVID-19 are to wear a mask until you're onset has been 10 days, like since you're 10 days from your onset. So, we would definitely want any visitors to try to comply with that as well."

Vitale says it's important to protect everyone, especially those who are high-risk.

"Our dialysis patients, as well as out cancer patients, and our inpatient oncology areas would be really high risk for those patients to develop any type of respiratory illness. If you are a patient, or are waiting at the emergency departments - that's where we have some crowding, and we have other individuals that could be coming in because they have respiratory infections."

Additional personal protective equipment, such as gowns and eye protection, may be required for specific patients, or when a unit is experiencing an outbreak.

Vitale is encouraging the public to receive their COVID-19 and flu vaccinations.